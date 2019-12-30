PantherMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Panthers Settle in at 7th for 2020 NFL Draft

Scott Hamilton

A 5-11 record along with the success and failures of other teams have positioned the Carolina Panthers seventh in next year's NFL draft. 

It marks the eighth time in the team's 25-year history that it's had a top-10 selection, three of which are still with the team. Cincinnati had already secured the first pick in the draft, which will be held from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Carolina could have landed at the No. 6 spot, but a Los Angeles Chargers loss to Kansas City positioned the Chargers one spot ahead of the Panthers. 

The most recent instance was when Carolina drafted running back Christian McCaffrey out of Stanford with the eighth overall pick. The Panthers took linebacker Luke Kuechly out of Boston College with the No. 9 selection in the 2012 draft, one year after selecting quarterback Cam Newton out of Auburn with the top pick.

Carolina's other top-10 draft picks are:

2003: Jordan Gross (tackle), Utah

2002: Julius Peppers (defensive end), North Carolina

1996: Tim Biakabutuka (running back), Michigan

1995: Kerry Collins (quarterback), Penn State

With the first 20 selections locked down by non-playoff teams, the remaining 12 slots will be determined after the playoffs.

2020 NFL draft order:

  1. Cincinnati (2-14)
  2. Washington (3-13)
  3. Detroit (3-12-1)
  4. NY Giants (4-12)
  5. Miami (5-11)
  6. LA Chargers (5-11)
  7. Carolina (5-11)
  8. Arizona (5-10-1)
  9. Jacksonville (6-10)
  10. Cleveland (6-10)
  11. NY Jets (7-9)
  12. Oakland (7-9)
  13. Indianapolis (7-9)
  14. Tampa Bay (7-9)
  15. Denver (7-9)
  16. Atlanta (7-9)
  17. Cowboys (8-8)
  18. Pittsburgh (to Miami) (8-8)
  19. Chicago (to Oakland) (8-8)
  20. LA Rams (to Jacksonville (9-7)
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Olsen Suggests Time in Carolina, If Not His Career, Might be Over

Scott Hamilton

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen concedes his time with the Panthers could be done, and his career is in doubt

Postgame Wrap: Saints

Scott Hamilton

A few quick thoughts on Carolina’s 43-10 loss to New Orleans at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers finish the season 5-11, having been defeated in each of their last eight games.

Gameday Live Blog / Open Thread: Panthers vs. Saints

Scott Hamilton

The Saints and Panthers wrap up the regular season at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers in Fantasy Football

Scott Hamilton

McCaffrey still has rare season within sight

Report: Panthers interview ex-Green Bay coach

Scott Hamilton

An ESPN report says the Carolina Panthers have interviewed for Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for its head coach position.

Week 17: Thursday Injury / Practice report

Scott Hamilton

Moore remains in concussion protocol

Week 16: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Scott Hamilton

What went right, what went wrong during Panthers' loss to Colts

Panthers at Colts Gameday Blog

Scott Hamilton

Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts are each trying to snap losing streaks

Week 16 Final Injury/Practice Report

Scott Hamilton

Panthers will be without Thompson, Haynes, McGhin vs Colts

Week 16: Thursday Practice/Injury Report

Scott Hamilton

Ankle injury has Shaq Thompson listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Colts