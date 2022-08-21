Skip to main content

Panthers to Play Most Starters in Final Preseason Game

Matt Rhule hints at the team's plan for the preseason finale.

It's been a very limited preseason for the Panthers' starters in terms of game action. That will change this Friday when the team wraps up preseason play against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters ahead of Saturday's practice that most, if not all, starters will play in the game. In regards to how much they will play is still to be determined. 

What we do know is that two starters, LB Shaq Thompson and TE Ian Thomas, are not expected to play as they continue to work their way back from injury. Thompson was activated off the PUP list on Saturday and Thomas is about another week or so away from contact after taking a shot to the ribs toward the end of training camp.

As we head into week three of the preseason, Rhule is still not ready to name a starting quarterback. However, that announcement could come any day now. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"No. Today is about yesterday. Recapping yesterday. As we head into the week, we'll be more forward facing but today we spent the day watching the tape, working on yesterday. I think this is the right thing to do, just deal with the game from yesterday."

The Panthers will return to practice on Monday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18894366_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Corral Goes Down, Belichick on Carolina's Direction, TE Interested in Panthers? + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18782897_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Following Second Preseason Game

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896186_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Shaq Thompson Returns, Bad News for Corral + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18753112_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Activate LB Shaq Thompson from PUP List

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894772_168388579_lowres
News

Matt Corral Has a ‘Significant’ Lisfranc Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896296_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule Explains Decision to Not Play Mayfield, Darnold vs New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896946_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Corral Leaves New England in Walking Boot

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18897146_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New England

By Schuyler Callihan