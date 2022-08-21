Panthers to Play Most Starters in Final Preseason Game

It's been a very limited preseason for the Panthers' starters in terms of game action. That will change this Friday when the team wraps up preseason play against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters ahead of Saturday's practice that most, if not all, starters will play in the game. In regards to how much they will play is still to be determined.

What we do know is that two starters, LB Shaq Thompson and TE Ian Thomas, are not expected to play as they continue to work their way back from injury. Thompson was activated off the PUP list on Saturday and Thomas is about another week or so away from contact after taking a shot to the ribs toward the end of training camp.

As we head into week three of the preseason, Rhule is still not ready to name a starting quarterback. However, that announcement could come any day now.

"No. Today is about yesterday. Recapping yesterday. As we head into the week, we'll be more forward facing but today we spent the day watching the tape, working on yesterday. I think this is the right thing to do, just deal with the game from yesterday."

The Panthers will return to practice on Monday.

