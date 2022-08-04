Skip to main content

Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick

Carolina creates an open roster spot.

Just one year after being selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, long snapper Thomas Fletcher has been waived by the Carolina Panthers. The veteran, J.J. Jansen, will man down the long snapping duties once again.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has talked at length about adding another body or two along the defensive line and with the mounting injuries at cornerback, Carolina could look to add another player there as well.

Fletcher's draft day call went viral when he told team owner David Tepper, "Are you kidding me? Am I ready? I will walk my happy a** to Carolina right now."

