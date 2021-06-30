Sports Illustrated home
Panthers Wide Receiver Suspended for First Two Games of Season

Tough news for the Panthers young wide receiver.
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that wide receiver Ventell Bryant will be suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season due to violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. However, Bryant will still be able to participate in preseason practices and games.

According to the team press release, Bryant will be available to return to the Panthers' active roster on September 20th following the week two matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Bryant spent the 2020 season on the Panthers' practice squad and did not appear in any regular-season games. He did appear in 12 games in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys and made one catch for 15 yards.

Bryant played his college ball at Temple and hauled in 173 receptions for 2,444 yards and 10 touchdowns. Due to the Panthers' depth at wide receiver, it will be quite an uphill climb for Bryant to make the 53-man roster.

