Panthers WR DJ Moore Named Pace Car Driver for Coca-Cola 600

Moore adds to the list of Panthers to be named the honorary pace car driver at the Coca-Cola 600.

There is fast and then there is DJ Moore fast. Well, now, Panthers fans will have an opportunity to see Moore on the fastest track there is in sports - NASCAR.

Moore was recently named the honorary pace car driver for the 63rd edition of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. The race is set for May 29th at 6 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.

Other Panthers who had the honor in recent years include RB Christian McCaffrey, TE Greg Olsen, and LB Thomas Davis.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.