Phil Snow Confirms Tahir Whitehead Will Start at MIKE Linebacker

There were several moving parts this offseason in Carolina which including an entire overhaul of their coaching staff, moving on from Ron Rivera after nine years with the team. The Panthers brought in the highly-coveted Matt Rhule to turn the franchise around, bringing with him defensive coordinator Phil Snow from Baylor.

On Wednesday, the team's new defensive coordinator got a chance to speak with Panthers' media about the upcoming season.

Snow said that "there's been nothing like (this offseason)" in his 44 years of coaching due to the coronavirus pandemic that's resulted in him being unable to meet at least 97 percent of his new players, according to ESPN's David Newton. Phil Snow has also been unable to purchase a home in the Charlotte area but that will surely come in the near future.

With Luke Kuechly abruptly retiring this offseason, there has been much speculation surrounding who will man the middle linebacker or "mike" position on defense. The team signed veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead this offseason, who played for Matt Rhule at Temple, where the two formed a strong bond, and many think he is the surefire answer to man the defense. Shaq Thompson has also shown flashes that he could potentially quarterback the team's defense during his first five years in the league but his best fit will likely continue to be outside linebacker.

Phil Snow confirmed Wednesday that Tahir Whitehead will indeed start at MLB for Carolina but stated that Shaq Thompson may be able to play some "mike" in nickel packages. Additionally, Snow expressed his eagerness to work with Panthers' 2020 second-round pick Jeremy Chinn, saying that he loves his versatility and is excited about his ability to play linebacker if necessary, per Josh Klein of the Riot Report.

Whitehead will provide a young Panthers defense with some much-needed veteran leadership and experience, starting at least 15 games in five of the last six seasons while registering 100 or more tackles in each of the previous four seasons, dating back to 2016.

Carolina lost eight of their 11 starters on defense from last season so first-year defensive coordinator Phil Snow will certainly have his hands full in 2020 with a youth-filled Panthers defensive squad but Tahir Whitehead will look to alleviate some of that stress, serving as a steady hand and reliable leader for Carolina.

Do you think Tahir Whitehead is the best bet to start at MLB?

