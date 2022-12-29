PJ Walker Wins Tom Berry Good Guy Award

PJ Walker was given the annual Tom Berry Good Guy Award for his ongoing cooperation with the local media this season. This award is given to the player who made the media's job easy and helps provide good conversations throughout the season. This award was named after Tom Berry, a Panthers journalist who covered the team for years before he sadly passed away in 2009.

Walker went from being what appeared to be the odd man out in training camp as the fourth quarterback to starting five games for the Panthers this season. After the team drafted Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and then made a trade for Baker Mayfield in early July, Walker's days in Carolina felt numbered. He continued to show up to work and be a good teammate throughout the entire process despite his future being uncertain. Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason game against New England but even then, Walker wasn't a sure bet to make the active roster. It wasn't until Sam Darnold sprained his ankle in the final preseason game against Buffalo that Walker knew his job was safe for the time being, moving into the backup role behind Baker Mayfield.

Tom Berry Good Guy Award Winners

2022 -- PJ Walker

2021 -- Brian Burns

2020 -- Teddy Bridgewater

2019 -- Greg Olsen

2018 -- Ryan Kalil

2017 -- Ed Dickson

2016 -- Kurt Coleman

2015 -- Josh Norman

2014 -- Mike Tolbert

2013 -- Greg Olsen

2012 -- James Anderson

2011 -- Captain Munnerlyn

2010 -- Jordan Gross

2009 -- Brad Hoover

