REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Set to Meet With Panthers

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is scheduled to visit with the Carolina Panthers this upcoming Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Haskins was released by Washington just one day after losing to the Carolina Panthers 20-13. In that game, Haskins completed just 50% of his passes (14/28) and threw two interceptions. He would eventually be pulled for former Panthers' quarterback Taylor Heinicke who came into the game and provided Washington's offense with a spark. Following the team's loss, Haskins immediately left the stadium and Washington's PR department was unable to reach him to have him speak to the media.

The week prior to his release, Haskins was stripped of his captaincy and was fined $40k for his careless behavior by going to a strip club and not wearing a mask, putting him and his teammates at risk for COVID-19.

Haskins, 23, was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and has not lived up to expectations of being a top 15 pick. He appeared in 16 games (13 starts) in his first two years in the league throwing for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. His current career record as a starter is 3-10.

Earlier this week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told the media that the team is "always looking" to improve.

“With regards to the draft and players, we’ll look at every opportunity to have the best we can have at every position, and that includes the quarterback position."

Starter Teddy Bridgewater had a very mediocre season tossing for 3,733 yards and just 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

