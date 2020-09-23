REPORT: Justin Herbert Expected to Start for Chargers vs Panthers

Prior to the Chargers week two game vs Kansas City, starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor had trouble breathing after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while administering a pain-killing injection to his cracked ribs, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Taylor missed the game and first round draft pick Justin Herbert out of Oregon made the start in his NFL debut and did not disappoint. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards with one touchdown and one interception a piece and nearly led the Chargers to a win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Wednesday afternoon that Herbert is "expected" to make the start against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

