AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

REPORT: NFL Helmet Decals to Feature Police Brutality Victims

Jason Hewitt

Social justice has been a major topic of conversation in the sports world as of late due to the recent police killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and countless other victims. The worldwide protests have continued throughout the summer, and it seems like they will not be going away any time soon, despite the lack of media coverage in comparison to when they first started. Shaq Thompson, Tre Boston, Chris Manhertz, and Andre Smith have all contributed to the cause by protesting. Fortunately, they are not alone.

The NFL has taken an anti-racist stance on the matter after many of its players spoke out on police brutality and the systemic racism that occurs in America. To follow this up, it was recently reported that players will be able to wear helmet decals that feature victims of police brutality. 

It was announced that the NBA players will feature social justice messages on their jerseys during the remainder of their seasons. It seems highly likely that this may have inspired the NFL to take a similar approach. 

While having the victims' names on helmet decals won't be as noticeable on television screens as having "Black Lives Matter" on the back of the jerseys, it does seem like a nice gesture toward the movement. Hopefully, the NFL will continue to make an active effort towards social justice. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Underrated and Overrated Panthers in Madden 21

An analysis on how EA rated Carolina's impact players

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Sign All 7 Draft Picks Ahead of Camp

Carolina Panthers agree to terms with each of their 2020 NFL Draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Yetur Gross-Matos Signs Rookie Deal with Panthers

Carolina Panthers sign 2020 draft pick and former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Troy Pride & Kenny Robinson Ink Rookie Deals with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers sign a pair of 2020 draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

Breaking Down the NFL & NFLPA's Testing Protocol Agreement

The NFL Players Association and the league have come to an agreement on testing and screening protocols for training camp.

Jack Duffy

NFL Offers NFLPA to Cancel Preseason

We may not see any NFL football until September

Jason Hewitt

Where is the Panthers Money Being Spent?

The Carolina Panthers don't have too much cap space to work with and we detail why

Schuyler Callihan

INSIDE SCOOP: The Jury is Still Out on Michael Schofield III

Panthers offensive lineman Michael Schofield III is looking to lock up a starting spot on the offensive line in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: FB Alex Armah Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers fullback Alex Armah could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: TE Temarrick Hemingway Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers receiver Temarrick Hemingway could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan