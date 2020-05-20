REPORT: Panthers Aiming to Possibly Reopen Facilities in Early June

The Carolina Panthers are exactly one month into their virtual offseason program, mandated by the NFL amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is not an ideal position to be in for a team in the Panthers' situation as they head into 2020 with an entirely new coaching staff, starting quarterback, and essentially a totally reconstructed defense - losing eight of their starters from 2019 this offseason.

The NFL is now allowing teams to open their facilities as of Tuesday at the discretion of their local and state government regulations. The Cowboys, Falcons, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Bengals all partially reopened their facilities following the NFL's permission.

The Panthers have not made any suggestions that they will follow suit and open. ESPN's David Newton reported Tuesday morning that the Panthers are looking at early June for possibly opening their team facilities, per a team spokesperson.

At 5 PM Wednesday evening, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will announce if N.C. will enter Phase Two of their opening plan. How Cooper and N.C. forecast its state-wide plan for the near future will serve as a good barometer for how long we can expect to wait until the Panthers are able to get back into their facilities and prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

