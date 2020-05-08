REPORT: Panthers Sign Derrick Brown to Rookie Deal

The Carolina Panthers have reached an agreement with first round draft pick Derrick Brown to a four-year, $23.6 million deal (fully guaranteed), per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

By signing the deal, Brown becomes the first of the 2020 first round picks to agree to his rookie deal.

He was selected with the seventh overall pick and should provide the Panthers with a ton of push up front. What Brown does best is drawing double teams, freeing up gaps for other defensive lineman and linebackers to come downhill and make a play. But don't think that he can't make plays on his own. His stats throughout his collegiate career aren't very appealing, but much of that is due to the amount of times that he was double teamed or sometimes even triple teamed. He finished the 2019 season with 54 tackles, 11.5 TFL, and four sacks.

During his senior year at Auburn, he became a big problem for SEC offensive lineman and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was at LSU, said he was the only player that they had to scheme around.

