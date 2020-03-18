REPORT: Panthers Sign former Baltimore Ravens WR Seth Roberts

One of the Carolina’s biggest needs this off-season in regards to depth is the wide receiver position. Outside of D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, the Panthers have a relatively watered down receiving corps.

On Tuesday evening, the Panthers added to the receiver room by agreeing to a one-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts, per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

It’s not the sexiest move by any means, but with the team in the rebuilding stages, they aren’t likely to spend money on top dollar guys. Roberts hauled in 21 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens in 2019 and saw limited action.

Prior to his one year stint in Baltimore, Roberts spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and held his own. He averaged roughly 40 receptions, 430 yards and three touchdowns per season in Oakland. If he can get back to that version of himself, the Panthers could have a solid No. 3 or No. 4 target.

One thing that has hindered Roberts from developing into a solid starting receiver is the amount of drops that he has racked up over the years. Carolina signing him to a one-year deal shows that this is the front office giving Roberts a chance to return to form without having to invest in too much money. If he exceeds expectations, they should be able to resign him for cheap. Should he continue to have a season-long case of the drops, then the Panthers can cut their ties and move on.

What do you think about the Panthers signing Roberts? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

