REPORT: Panthers to Hire Tony Sparano Jr. to Coaching Staff

The Carolina Panthers have had to fill some open spots on their coaching staff this offseason after a handful of assistants left the organization for other opportunities.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Panthers are expected to hire Tony Sparano Jr. as an assistant offensive line coach.

Sparano Jr. is the son of the late Tony Sparano, who was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2008-11 and head coach of the then Oakland Raiders in 2014.

After serving one year as the defensive line coach of the Hartford Colonials of the UFL, Sparano Jr. got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach on his father's staff in Miami during the 2011 season. He then spent the next three seasons with the New York Jets as an offensive intern and offensive assistant.

In 2015, Sparano Jr. earned his first job as a position coach with the Buffalo Bills coaching tight ends. He spent two seasons with the Bills before his most recent stop with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he was an assistant offensive line coach from 2017-20. He will serve in that same role with the Carolina Panthers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.