REPORT: Rasul Douglas Likely to Move on From Panthers

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is likely to be one of the next Panthers to take his talents elsewhere.

NFL insider Matt Lombardo tweeted that Douglas has received interest from several teams and implied that the 26-year-old will not be wearing a black and blue uniform next season.

Douglas performed decent enough in the 2020 season to potentially receive a bigger contract than his current one.

He recorded 62 combined tackles and nine pass deflections in 14 games for the Panthers. The defensive backs are a current area of need for this team, but it seems like Douglas will not be a part of this potentially improved position group next season. His performance on the field last season was good enough to attract other teams who need an experienced corner. However, it appears that Carolina's front office would rather spend their money elsewhere.

What does this mean for Carolina?

Their depleted secondary is even more empty, which means that the team has to find replacements through free agency or the draft. Since it seems clear that the Panthers won't be spending too much money in free agency, the draft seems like a more realistic approach for them to find Douglas' replacement.

