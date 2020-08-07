AllPanthers
REPORT: Russell Okung Considering Retirement Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Jason Hewitt

Russell Okung nearly opted out of the 2020 season and is considering retirement because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the league's handling of the situation, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Even though he didn't opt out before the deadline, he is seemingly still on the fence about playing again. Okung suffered from a pulmonary embolism that sidelined him for most of the 2019 NFL season. This was because of blood clots that were found in his body. 

Luckily, Okung fully recovered from the health scare and has since been traded to the Panthers. The Panthers traded Trai Turner to the Chargers in exchange for Russell Okung to address the left tackle position that has been lacking in quality for a long time. Okung was set to be the surefire starter at the position but now, there is uncertainty in the air. The veteran offensive lineman might not play another down.

Okung is a two-time Pro Bowler who was expected to help this offense grow with his experience as a seasoned lineman in this league. He has one year remaining on his four-year, $53 million deal.

Should Okung elect to not play, the team will likely hand the baton over to the young Greg Little, who is entering his second season in the league.

