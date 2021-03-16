REPORT: Saints to Sign Former Panthers FB Alex Armah

Free agent fullback Alex Armah has agreed to a deal with NFC South division foe New Orleans on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Armah was drafted by the Panthers out of West Georgia in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the organization being mainly used in short-yardage situations and for his blocking ability. As Pelissero noted in his tweet above, it's likely that the Saints will use Armah in a variety of ways including getting the ball in his hands on occasion - something that was not going to happen in Carolina.

The fullback position is often evaluated by a player's ability to pave the way in the running game and hold up in pass protection. Armah has been rock solid in his first four years with the Panthers and has helped the likes of Christian McCaffrey (2019) and Mike Davis (2020) have career years. He's not going to get a lot of touches but when he does, he oftentimes gets the job done. Armah has been a big part of the Panthers' short-yardage packages and really did a good job of cleaning things up from the offensive line breaking down.

Carolina will now be in search of a new fullback this offseason.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.