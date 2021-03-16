REPORT: TE Chris Manhertz to Sign with Jaguars

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers became even thinner at the tight end position after it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that Chris Manhertz has agreed to a two-year, $7.2 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Earlier this year, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called Chris Manhertz the best blocking tight end in the NFL and it's hard to argue that he was wrong. Manhertz started 12 of the Panthers' 16 games this past season and ultimately won the job because of his ability to block. Yes, he's not the elite receiving tight end like everyone would like to have but he does the dirty work and most of all, he's reliable. Heading into his 8th year in the league, it's hard to imagine that he will become any better as a receiver. At this point, he pretty much is what he is, but that's okay. He knows his role and doesn't try to do anything he's not capable of doing.

This now leaves the Panthers with just Ian Thomas and Colin Thompson at tight end. The two combined for 21 receptions for 152 yards, and two touchdowns.

