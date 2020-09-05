SI.com
AllPanthers
REPORT: WR Seth Roberts Being Mentioned in Trade Talks

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers roster will dwindle down to 53 players over the course of the next few hours and one name that is expected to be on that roster could be traded. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, wide receiver Seth Roberts is one name who may be moved.

Roberts is projected to be the team's No. 4 receiver behind DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Robby Anderson. He is not expected to play a major role in the offense, but does have 78 career games under his belt along with 179 receptions, 2,097 yards, and 15 touchdowns. 

The Panthers' wide receiver room is fairly crowded and there is more of a need in the secondary, which may be the route the team goes if they do deal Roberts. 

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

One name also mentioned in Breer's report is Eagles CB Rasul Douglas. He is in the final year of his rookie deal and also has some starting experience, having started in 18 games over the last three seasons. Philadelphia needs some further help at receiver, so this may be a beneficial one for one swap for both sides. Douglas is slated to make $825k this season as Roberts will make $3.75 million.

