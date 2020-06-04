Rhule Believes Luke Kuechly is "Built" to Be a Scout

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers released a statement noting that former star linebacker Luke Kuechly is considering returning to the Panthers organization as a pro scout.

With the amount of knowledge towards the game that Kuechly possesses, it makes all the sense in the world for him to put that knowledge to use in the scouting department.

Shortly after the statement from the Panthers, head coach Matt Rhule had a Zoom call to discuss several topics, one of which was to talk about the likelihood of Kuechly being named a part of the staff.

"Obviously being in pro scouting, that falls under Marty [Hurney]. I've had a great relationship with Luke. He's my neighbor, so sometimes I'll be out walking and he'll drive by and wave or do something and I'll see him. I think it's great if it works out. I know any time a player gets done playing, they're trying to figure out what they want to do next. I certainly hope it works out. I think Luke is a great person, forget about who he was as a player. He's a great person that has a tremendous mind for the game based upon the way that he played, but he's got to figure out what's right for him," Rhule said.

Kuechly was adamant about wanting to stay in football since the days of his retirement, but kept his options open. Should Hurney decide to go through with the hire, it would be a huge benefit to the Panthers organization. What most people don't know is what the job title entails and although it is a scouting position, Kuechly would solely be scouting the NFL level and not college. Rhule touched more on the description of the role.

"The pro side of it are the guys that are evaluating the other NFL players and they're helping us build the roster by finding other guys that fit what we do. They're also providing us advanced scouting each week on the opponent and if there's someone who was built for that, it was probably Luke Kuechly."

With the way that Kuechly prepared for games on a week-to-week basis, he was considered a film junky. So in that case, it's easy to agree with Rhule when saying he is built for this position. It will essentially mean that he will still be able to provide the Panthers with his broad knowledge of the game, the only difference is that he won't be suiting up.

Do you think Luke Kueckly would be a good addition to the Panthers' scouting department? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

