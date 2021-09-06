Rhule Names Starting Right Guard in Place of John Miller

The Panthers will be without one of their starters up front this Sunday.

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed starting right guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he will miss the team's season opener vs the New York Jets and will be ruled out for ten days.

Rhule also said that Dennis Daley will be filling in as the starting right guard.

"I'm really comfortable with Dennis. We feel like he should be starting. He has a skillset of a starter, he's just had some bumps along the way but now he has his opportunity. When Johnny [Miller] went down against Baltimore, we had Dennis play the whole first half of that game. I think he's got tremendous power, he's got quickness, has length, he should play pretty well."

As for who will backup Daley, Rhule says that the situation has happened so fast that the coaching staff is still evaluating things but if a game were to be played today, it would be rookie Deonte Brown.

"In a pinch right now, it would be Deonte [Brown]. Brady [Christensen], Trent [Scott] will have a chance the next couple of days to practice. We'll make a decision but I think right now, it would be Deonte up next unless something changes."

Daley has appeared in 19 games over the past two seasons and has made 12 starts.

