September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
Search

Rhule Names Starting Right Guard in Place of John Miller

The Panthers will be without one of their starters up front this Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed starting right guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he will miss the team's season opener vs the New York Jets and will be ruled out for ten days.

Rhule also said that Dennis Daley will be filling in as the starting right guard.

"I'm really comfortable with Dennis. We feel like he should be starting. He has a skillset of a starter, he's just had some bumps along the way but now he has his opportunity. When Johnny [Miller] went down against Baltimore, we had Dennis play the whole first half of that game. I think he's got tremendous power, he's got quickness, has length, he should play pretty well."

As for who will backup Daley, Rhule says that the situation has happened so fast that the coaching staff is still evaluating things but if a game were to be played today, it would be rookie Deonte Brown.

"In a pinch right now, it would be Deonte [Brown]. Brady [Christensen], Trent [Scott] will have a chance the next couple of days to practice. We'll make a decision but I think right now, it would be Deonte up next unless something changes."

Daley has appeared in 19 games over the past two seasons and has made 12 starts.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16613495_168388579_lowres
News

Rhule Names Starting Right Guard in Place of John Miller

zoom_0
GM Report

Quick Hits: Eberle's Return, Royce Freeman's Role, Uncertainty vs Jets + More

USATSI_15343552_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Former Bengals Receiver Signs with Panthers

USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Offensive Lineman Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_16665776_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers 2021 Season Preview

USATSI_16638552_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Does Christian McCaffrey Think About Your Fantasy Football Team Name?

USATSI_15249267_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Projecting Royce Freeman's Role in the Panthers' Offense

IMG_7788
GM Report

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Talks Excitement for Game 1, O-Line Growth, + More