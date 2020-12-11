Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Rock Hill City Council Approves of Panthers HQ, New Practice Facility

The city council unanimously approved of the final documents
Author:
Publish date:

David Tepper has been trying to bring the Panthers' headquarters and practice facility to Rock Hill, South Carolina for a while, and it seems like the final steps have been complete for his dream to become a reality, according to Morgan Newell of WBTV.

Earlier this year, York County officials agreed to the implementation of "Project Avalanche," which was the tax plan set in place for the Panthers to move its facilities to Rock Hill. 

It seems like the last steps have been complete for construction to begin. A meeting was called by the Rock Hill city council today to go over the final documents that would confirm the move to their city.

The Rock Hill Herald reported that the move would be greatly beneficial for South Carolina's economy.

"The proposed deal notes a team investment in two phases, each at $500 million. City economic leaders in recent months said the total, with hotels and restaurants and any other constructions, could value out at $2 billion."

Panthers HQ is in Charlotte at the moment, but once everything is built, the team will be spending a lot more time in South Carolina.

This is fantastic news for David Tepper, who has been the Panthers' owner for a little over two years. Since his arrival, he has brought unprecedented changes to the organization, and the move to Rock Hill is yet another one of them. Due to the conditions of the Carolinas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the move may take more time than expected. However, the good news is that the paperwork is out of the way, which means that it is (finally) time to build in South Carolina. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

USATSI_14930532_168388579_lowres
News

Rock Hill City Council Approves of Panthers HQ, New Practice Facility

USATSI_14931080_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/10

USATSI_13442423_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Rhule Does Not Expect Christian McCaffrey to Play This Week

USATSI_13619007_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Taylor Moton Still Not Ready to Enter Contract Talks with Panthers

USATSI_15224031_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos

USATSI_15215261_168388579_lowres
News

Fantasy Football: What to Expect if Christian McCaffrey Returns

USATSI_11730786_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Dealing With Yet Another Injury

USATSI_13741276_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/9

USATSI_13178701_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Make Multiple Transactions