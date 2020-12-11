Rock Hill City Council Approves of Panthers HQ, New Practice Facility

David Tepper has been trying to bring the Panthers' headquarters and practice facility to Rock Hill, South Carolina for a while, and it seems like the final steps have been complete for his dream to become a reality, according to Morgan Newell of WBTV.

Earlier this year, York County officials agreed to the implementation of "Project Avalanche," which was the tax plan set in place for the Panthers to move its facilities to Rock Hill.

It seems like the last steps have been complete for construction to begin. A meeting was called by the Rock Hill city council today to go over the final documents that would confirm the move to their city.

The Rock Hill Herald reported that the move would be greatly beneficial for South Carolina's economy.

"The proposed deal notes a team investment in two phases, each at $500 million. City economic leaders in recent months said the total, with hotels and restaurants and any other constructions, could value out at $2 billion."

Panthers HQ is in Charlotte at the moment, but once everything is built, the team will be spending a lot more time in South Carolina.

This is fantastic news for David Tepper, who has been the Panthers' owner for a little over two years. Since his arrival, he has brought unprecedented changes to the organization, and the move to Rock Hill is yet another one of them. Due to the conditions of the Carolinas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the move may take more time than expected. However, the good news is that the paperwork is out of the way, which means that it is (finally) time to build in South Carolina.

