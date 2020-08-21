Ron Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer, Plans to Continue Coaching

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, medically known as squamous cell carcinoma in the neck, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rivera was diagnosed two weeks ago but waited until Thursday night to break the news to his team.

In an official team statement made Thursday night, the Washington Football Team confirmed that Rivera detected the cancer after a self-check, but stated that the cancer is still in its early stages and is considered "very treatable and curable," according to Rivera.

Rivera shared his reaction with ESPN, saying that he was "stunned... But I was angry because I feel like I'm in the best health I've ever been in."

After the 58-year-old coach shared the news with his team Thursday evening explaining, he explained that some players were "stunned." Rivera - as he's always done - added some light-hearted humor to the situation explaining to Schefter that "A bunch [of players] came up and wished me well. I said, 'I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.' "

Despite the diagnosis, Rivera still plans to continue coaching in Washington this season. “I’m planning to go on coaching," he told ESPN. "Doctors encouraged me to do it, too. They said, ‘If you feel strongly, do it. Don’t slow down, do your physical activities.’ But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you’ll start feeling it.”

Rivera and the team are planning on him coaching this season, there still is a "Plan B" in place things don't go as expected. Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator is Jack Del Rio who has been the head coach for two teams - Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-2011) and the Oakland Raiders (2015-2017). Del Rio is the only other member of the coaching staff with head coaching experience.

Rivera praised the organization, the team doctors, trainers, and health care specialists for their assistance through his treatment. But for now, Rivera will go on with business as usual, maintaining an optimistic mindset, continuing to be the leader for his young football team.

"I'm going through the proper treatment," Rivera said. "This will be fine."

