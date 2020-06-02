Ron Rivera Explains Why Cam Newton is Still a Free Agent

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton is still without a new home. Thanks to the coronavirus and bad timing of his release, Newton remains a free agent in June.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera explained why he believes the talented quarterback is still on the open market.

"I think that's probably the biggest thing, more than anything else. You've got to know. The foot and the shoulder will be the two biggest concerns everybody has. I will say this, though, from the people that are around him that I know, they've all said the same thing to me. They've said, ‘Coach, he looks great. He really does,'" Rivera said.

With his injury history it makes sense for teams to be a little cautious about giving him a big chunk of change or investing into him as a starting quarterback. At the age of 31, wear and tear can take a toll on a quarterback's body and Cam Newton has endured a lot of hits over the years due to a shaky offensive line.

Newton will eventually find his way back onto an NFL roster, but where he lands is the biggest question that no one around the league knows.

Do you agree that injuries are the reason Cam Newton remains unsigned? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.