Ron Rivera Fires Longtime Assistant Sam Mills III

Last weekend, Sam Mills was finally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was something that was long overdue but nonetheless, his wife Melanie, and the rest of the Mills family was able to take in the celebration in Canton, Ohio, to honor his legacy.

Just days after seeing his father go into the Hall of Fame, Sam Mills III was fired by Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

"Very difficult," Rivera said on making the decision to fire Mills. "I've known Sam a long time, and [he's] a very good football coach. And I really appreciate everything that he's done. He helped us win the division the first year, and things got tough last year. There were some things I felt I wanted to change."

What doesn't make much sense is the reasoning for his firing.

"Just a difference in philosophy for the most part. I felt like it was a change I needed to make."

Considering Mills has been an assistant under Rivera since 2011, dating back to their time with the Carolina Panthers, I'm not sure if I buy the whole "difference in philosophy" thing.

