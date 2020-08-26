SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayInside The Den+
Search

ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Add Former XFL Wide Receiver

Schuyler Callihan

With a couple of injuries at the wide receiver position, the Carolina Panthers decided to go shopping for some help and signed free agent wide receiver Cam Phillips, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Phillips played his college ball at Virginia Tech and finished his career with 236 receptions for 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Phillips recently played with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and was one of P.J. Walker's favorite targets in the passing game. In five games, Phillips hauled in 31 catches for 455 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a monstrous game against Tampa Bay going for 8 catches, 194 yards and three touchdowns. Phillips has big play making ability and can fill in for Omar Bayless, who was impressing early in training camp.

If he catches on quickly, Phillips could push for a spot on the 53-man roster or at the very least, make the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PanthersAnalyst
PanthersAnalyst

My guy! Hoping he and PJ Walker get a a chance at some point to show what they’re capable of at the NFL level after showing out in the XFL together.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Host "All-Access Live" Practice

The event starts today at 7:00 P.M. EST

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

Luke Kuechly's Message to Shaq Thompson

Thompson talked to the media about Kuechly's influence

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

53 Men: S Kenny Robinson Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers safety Kenny Robinson could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Has Rookie Jeremy Chinn Already Locked Up a Starting Spot?

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is excited about the future of his rookie safety Jeremy Chinn

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

53 Men: S Juston Burris Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers safety Juston Burris could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers 2020 Season Preview

Taking an in-depth look at what the upcoming season has in store for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Training Camp Battles Beginning to Heat Up for Panthers

With the season just weeks away, starting jobs are on the line

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Juston Burris Noted as the "Unsung Hero" of Training Camp

Matt Rhule believes that Burris has had a stellar camp

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

53 Men: S Tre Boston Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers safety Tre Boston could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Waive RB Jordan Scarlett

Scarlett was selected in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst