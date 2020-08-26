ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Add Former XFL Wide Receiver

With a couple of injuries at the wide receiver position, the Carolina Panthers decided to go shopping for some help and signed free agent wide receiver Cam Phillips, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Phillips played his college ball at Virginia Tech and finished his career with 236 receptions for 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Phillips recently played with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and was one of P.J. Walker's favorite targets in the passing game. In five games, Phillips hauled in 31 catches for 455 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a monstrous game against Tampa Bay going for 8 catches, 194 yards and three touchdowns. Phillips has big play making ability and can fill in for Omar Bayless, who was impressing early in training camp.

If he catches on quickly, Phillips could push for a spot on the 53-man roster or at the very least, make the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.