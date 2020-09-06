BREAKING: Panthers Claim CB Rasul Douglas, 2 Others Off Waivers

Now that roster cuts are completed, the Panthers have continued to make adjustments to their roster. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team has signed three new players to the squad: Rasul Douglas, Shareef Miller, and Trent Scott.

Douglas is a corner who started in six games for the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He produced 35 combined tackles and defended 10 passes in 2019. He should add depth and experience to a secondary that is in great need of reinforcements.

Miller is an edge rusher who also played for the Eagles prior to being released. While he only appeared in one game, it seems like he will be an extra body to add to Phil Snow's "positionless" defense.

Trent Scott plays tackle and started in nine games for the Chargers in 2019. He saw playing time in all 16 games with Los Angeles. The Panthers had trouble with depth in the offensive line last season, so this was a solid pickup. Scott will be reunited with his former teammate, Russell Okung. '

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50