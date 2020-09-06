SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

BREAKING: Panthers Claim CB Rasul Douglas, 2 Others Off Waivers

Jason Hewitt

Now that roster cuts are completed, the Panthers have continued to make adjustments to their roster. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team has signed three new players to the squad: Rasul Douglas, Shareef Miller, and Trent Scott. 

Douglas is a corner who started in six games for the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He produced 35 combined tackles and defended 10 passes in 2019. He should add depth and experience to a secondary that is in great need of reinforcements.

Miller is an edge rusher who also played for the Eagles prior to being released. While he only appeared in one game, it seems like he will be an extra body to add to Phil Snow's "positionless" defense. 

Trent Scott plays tackle and started in nine games for the Chargers in 2019. He saw playing time in all 16 games with Los Angeles. The Panthers had trouble with depth in the offensive line last season, so this was a solid pickup. Scott will be reunited with his former teammate, Russell Okung. '

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tepper Explains Reasoning Behind Cam Newton's Release

Injury concerns wasn't the only reason Cam Newton is no longer with the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Madquacker

Analyzing David Tepper's Reasoning on Cam Newton's Release

"We made the best possible decision we could given the circumstances."

Jason Hewitt

by

Dawkboi28

Final Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster

A limited number of spots are available on the Panthers' roster. We breakdown who to expect to see on Saturday's finalized roster.

Schuyler Callihan

Examining the 3 Undrafted Free Agents that Made the Panthers Roster

Carolina decided to keep three UDFA's on the active roster

Schuyler Callihan

Why Gross-Matos' Awkwardness is Beneficial to the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could have their next elite pass rusher

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best Carolina Panthers stories from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Cuts have been made and the Carolina Panthers have their official squad for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

All Seven Draft Picks Made Panthers' 53-Man Roster

The entire Panthers 2020 draft class was safe from roster cuts

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

LIVE: Carolina Panthers Roster Cuts Tracker

Get up to the minute updates as the Panthers are cutting down their roster to 53

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

Panthers Elect to Keep Three QB's on 53-Man Roster

Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier, and P.J. Walker have all made the final cut

Schuyler Callihan