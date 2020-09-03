SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayInside The Den+
Search

ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Waive/Injured WR Tommylee Lewis

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers officially signed linebacker James Onwualu to get the roster back to 80 players, but that didn't last all that long. Late into the evening, the Panthers announced that they waived wide receiver Tommylee Lewis with an injury designation, dropping the roster back to 79. 

Lewis signed with the Panthers in mid-August but has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which has caused him to miss several practices. 

Throughout his first three years in the NFL, he was mainly used as a punt/kick returner with the New Orleans Saints. With Pharoh Cooper likely to handle the return duties, there was probably not going to be any room for Lewis on the 53-man roster anyways.

Final roster cuts must be made by this Saturday at 4 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tepper Explains Reasoning Behind Cam Newton's Release

Injury concerns wasn't the only reason Cam Newton is no longer with the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Y8S

Tepper Talks Possibility of Contract Extension for GM Marty Hurney

GM Marty Hurney may have to wait to dive into contract negotiations

Schuyler Callihan

CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers/Raiders Season Opener

The stage is getting set for the Panthers first game next Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Chris Manhertz Looking to be "The Garbageman" Like His Basketball Days

The tight end could be catching a lot more passes this season

Jason Hewitt

OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign LB James Onwualu

Carolina gets back to a full roster after signing free agent linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LB Julian Stanford Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Kaare Vedvik Brings "Added Value" to Panthers Special Teams Unit

Carolina continues to have competition at both kicker and punter

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Place 2nd Player on COVID-19 List

For the second time in as many days, the Panthers have added a player to the reserve/COVID list

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Discusses Possibility of Keeping Three QB's on Panthers' Active Roster

Both Will Grier and P.J. Walker may end up on the Panthers' 53-man roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

INJURY UPDATE: Panthers TE Ian Thomas Currently Out with a Toe Injury

The Panthers' projected starting tight end went down with an injury earlier this week

Schuyler Callihan