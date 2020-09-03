ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Waive/Injured WR Tommylee Lewis

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers officially signed linebacker James Onwualu to get the roster back to 80 players, but that didn't last all that long. Late into the evening, the Panthers announced that they waived wide receiver Tommylee Lewis with an injury designation, dropping the roster back to 79.

Lewis signed with the Panthers in mid-August but has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which has caused him to miss several practices.

Throughout his first three years in the NFL, he was mainly used as a punt/kick returner with the New Orleans Saints. With Pharoh Cooper likely to handle the return duties, there was probably not going to be any room for Lewis on the 53-man roster anyways.

Final roster cuts must be made by this Saturday at 4 p.m. EST.

