Skip to main content

BREAKING: Sam Mills to be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

The legendary Carolina Panthers linebacker is headed to Canton.

Thursday night at the NFL Honors Awards show, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 induction class. 

Prior to landing with the Panthers, Mills spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before coming to Carolina in 1995. In three seasons with the Panthers, Mills totaled 331 tackles, 10 sacks, six fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

Full 2022 Hall of Fame class

Tony Boselli, T -- 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

LeRoy Butler, S -- 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Sam Mills, LB -- 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Richard Seymour, DE/DT -- 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Read More

Bryant Young, DE/DT -- 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

Dick Vermeil -- Former Eagles, Rams, and Chiefs coach

Art McNally -- officiating pioneer

Cliff Branch - Raiders receiver voted in by senior committee

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-02-10 at 10.09.17 PM
News

BREAKING: Sam Mills to be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

15 seconds ago
USATSI_16885526_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

11 hours ago
USATSI_17404005_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Re-Sign Long Snapper J.J. Jansen

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_14294676_168388579_lowres
GM Report

BREAKING: Steve Wilks Returns to Panthers Coaching Staff

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_10668929_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Positional Breakdown of Every Player Invited to the 2022 NFL Combine

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_17302860_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_9083059_168388579_lowres
News

Jason Simmons Leaves Panthers for Job with Raiders

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_14791565_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Assistant Leaves to Take Job with Steelers

Feb 8, 2022