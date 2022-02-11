BREAKING: Sam Mills to be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Thursday night at the NFL Honors Awards show, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 induction class.

Prior to landing with the Panthers, Mills spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before coming to Carolina in 1995. In three seasons with the Panthers, Mills totaled 331 tackles, 10 sacks, six fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

Full 2022 Hall of Fame class

Tony Boselli, T -- 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

LeRoy Butler, S -- 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Sam Mills, LB -- 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Richard Seymour, DE/DT -- 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Bryant Young, DE/DT -- 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

Dick Vermeil -- Former Eagles, Rams, and Chiefs coach

Art McNally -- officiating pioneer

Cliff Branch - Raiders receiver voted in by senior committee

