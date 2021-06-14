Steve Smith Sr. to Join Panthers Broadcast Booth

Agent 89 is set to make his return to Charlotte, but in the TV booth.

Legendary receiver turning into a legendary TV analyst? Well, we might want to pump the brakes on that a little. However, the 2021 preseason broadcasts of the Carolina Panthers will be extremely fun to watch as former Panther wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is set to join the booth, per the official team site.

Smith, who is currently an analyst for the NFL Network will be participating in a live game broadcast for the first time in his career. He will be joining new Panthers TV Network play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour.

The Panthers' preseason games will be aired on local stations throughout North and South Carolina and will be available to stream for free on Panthers.com.

Carolina's Preseason Games:

8/15 @ Colts, 1 p.m.

8/21 vs Ravens, 7 p.m.

8/27 vs Steelers, 7:30 p.m.

