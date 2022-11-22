Steve Wilks Names Starting QB vs Broncos

When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, they'll have a new signal-caller leading the unit. Tuesday evening, the team announced that Sam Darnold will start at quarterback.

Baker Mayfield got the nod this past week against the Baltimore Ravens and although it wasn't a terrible outing, there were still several plays he left on the table. He finished the day completing 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions. This move was expected as it didn't seem the coaching staff had much confidence in Mayfield or PJ Walker, for that matter, to test opposing secondaries by pushing the ball downfield.

When asked on Monday who would start at quarterback, interim head coach Steve Wilks said he was still evaluating everything and didn't feel comfortable naming one. However, he did mention what he would be looking for in order to come to a decision.

"Really, a lot of things," Wilks stated. "But just the operation of the offense, protecting the football. Who gives us the best opportunity to do those things? Coming up with a great gameplan as coaches because we're all involved in this, not just that position."

