Teddy Bridgewater Gives Stance on Kneeling for Anthem

Schuyler Callihan

Over the last few months, protests and riots have taken place throughout the country in the wake of the unlawful murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others who were victims of police brutality. 

The NBA, MLB, WNBA, and several other professional organizations have found different ways to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. In the NBA, the players are not only kneeling, but are wearing Black Lives Matter warmup shirts and have different social justice messages from which the players can choose from, such as "Equality", "Freedom", "Justice", "I Can't Breathe", "Black Lives Matter", and numerous others.

Sooner rather than later, players and coaches around the NFL will be making their decision on whether to stand or kneel for the national anthem.

Monday afternoon, new Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was asked if he would stand or kneel. His response: "What happened in Minnesota was unfortunate. That's the tough side to life. Every morning you wake up, you just pray that you're able to make it home safely because it's not promised, it's not guaranteed that when you exit out of that door that you'll return. My heart goes out to George Floyd's family. This upcoming season, I have a decision to make as far as kneeling or standing. Of course I'm leaning towards kneeling, but when that time comes, that'll be a decision that I make."

Although Bridgewater didn't fully commit to kneeling, it appears that he is more likely to do so and several of his teammates are expected to join him. 

What do you think about Teddy Bridgewater's comments on potentially kneeling for the national anthem?

