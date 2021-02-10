Tepper Announces Two Organizational Changes

PRESS RELEASE

Tepper Sports and Entertainment (TSE) has named Steven Drummond the Senior Advisor to the Chairman & Vice President of External Football Operations, and Eddie Levins the Vice President of Compliance & Operations.

Drummond most recently served as Vice President and Chief Communications Officer in 2020, overseeing the organization’s front facing brands, directing the staffs of public relations, digital and social media, broadcast video content, community relations and alumni affairs. Prior to that, he served as the director of communications and digital media 2017-19. He has been with the Carolina Panthers and TSE since 2005.

Levins has been with the Carolina Panthers and TSE since 2018, serving as the director of security while adding responsibilities last season as the club’s Infection Control Officer. As ICO, Levins oversaw COVID-19 health and safety protocols for all of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, including the Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium.

