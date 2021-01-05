Texans Reportedly Interested in Joe Brady for Head Coaching Vacancy

With the Carolina Panthers' 2020 season now officially over, other teams in the NFL can begin reaching out to members of the Panthers' coaching staff for potential job opportunities.

Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady recently met with the Houston Texans for the head coaching vacancy, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brady came to Carolina last January after winning a national championship with the LSU Tigers. Brady helped form one of the most explosive, high-potent offenses the college game has ever seen. Quarterback Joe Burrow had an incredible senior season tossing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. Burrow would go on to win the Heisman Trophy and be selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught 18 of those touchdowns and just finished a tremendous rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings. Not to mention the ground game with now Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Making the jump to the NFL was something that was expected to happen but not after just one year at LSU. With that said, Brady had a lot of success in 2020 with the Panthers. Yes, the red zone offense and the scoring offense wasn't where he or anyone would like for it to be but there were several key injuries to members of the offensive line and not having star running back Christian McCaffrey for 13 games sure didn't help.

Despite all the injuries and youth, four players finished the season with 1,000 scrimmage yards. Wide receivers Curtis Samuel, DJ Moore, and Robby Anderson, and running back Mike Davis.

Even if Brady does not end up in Houston, don't be surprised if he accepts a head coaching job somewhere this offseason or next. He is a brilliant offensive mind that is thought of highly around the league.

