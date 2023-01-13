Three Recent Panthers Draft Picks Find New Homes

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers signed seven players to reserve/futures contracts: RB Spencer Brown, WR C.J. Saunders, WR Derek Wright, OL Deonte Brown, DE Kobe Jones, DT Raequan Williams, and LB Arron Mosby. Since three former Panthers draftees have inked the same deals elsewhere.

DT Phil Hoskins ----> Kansas City Chiefs

Also known as "Big Snack", Phil Hoskins was drafted in the 7th round (232nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two years with the team, Hoskins appeared in eight games and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a sack.

S Kenny Robinson ----> Pittsburgh Steelers

Robinson made history when he was drafted becoming the first player to ever be drafted out of the XFL. After two solid years at West Virginia, Robinson was expelled from the university for academic integrity. Robinson owned up to the matter and revitalized his career with the St. Louis BattleHawks. Carolina drafted him in the 5th round (152nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He bounced back and forth from the practice squad and active roster during his first two years in the league and spent the entire season on the practice squad this past season. In 19 games, Robinson tallied 18 tackles.

CB Troy Pride Jr. ----> New Orleans Saints

As a rookie, Pride played in 14 games (8 starts) and registered 42 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. Due to injuries in the back end, Pride was forced to play a little earlier than the coaching staff would have liked. As then-head coach Matt Rhule noted, Pride's speed is a big reason why they selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His coverage skills still needed some work but the speed was hard to pass on. Unfortunately, there were too many occasions where Pride was forced to be matched up on the opposing team's No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver and he didn't win very many of those matchups. He suffered a torn ACL in the first game of preseason play in 2021 and was forced to sit out the entire season. Pride was released last spring and did not play this past season.

