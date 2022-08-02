Timeline Revealed for Keith Taylor Jr. to Return to Practice

For the second time in the past four days, the Carolina Panthers added to the cornerback room. Tuesday morning, they signed free agent Devin Jones, a UDFA out of UNC Pembroke.

Jones played his college ball at UNC Pembroke and is a graduate of Lake Norman High School. During his time at Pembroke, Jones recorded 23 PBUs, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was also a kick return specialist, totaling 2,742 all-purpose yards for his career.

The move was made in light of second-year corner Keith Taylor Jr. being unable to practice due to a hamstring injury. Taylor walked out to the practice field this morning in a red jersey with no helmet or pads, signifying he would not be participating in today's action.

"Lower hamstring strain. It shouldn't be too long," said head coach Matt Rhule. "We have a real battle at the corner position. We feel real good about the first three; Jaycee [Horn], Donte [Jackson], and C.J. [Henderson]. There's a ton of talent there and a ton of talent that we want to see. So, Keith going down unfortunately for him but it gives those other guys a chance to go out and win some jobs. Hope maybe a week or two weeks depending on how his recovery goes."

