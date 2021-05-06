Todd McShay Has Panthers Going Defense in 1st 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers have made a lot of moves this offseason that indicate that this team is no longer interested in rebuilding and is ready to win now. With that said, the Panthers are going to be the youngest team in the entire NFL in 2021 with the average age being 24.2. Typically teams that young will still struggle to win games just due to a lack of experience. This is why ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has Carolina picking in the top ten picks of the 2022 NFL Draft once again.

In his first 2022 mock draft, McShay has the Panthers selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 6th overall pick.

As a sophomore in 2020, Hamilton registered 63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and six pass deflections. His one interception? It came against the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, Trevor Lawrence, in the ACC Championship game. At 6'4", 220 lbs Hamilton would give the Panthers length in the back end of the defense which is something they've been missing. Hamilton has top-end speed and does a really good job in pursuit in the running game. He alongside Jeremy Chinn and Jaycee Horn would put the Panthers' secondary among the top young trios in the NFL.

Also, McShay noted that if Sam Darnold struggles in 2021, Carolina could go with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. In two seasons at UNC, Howell has tossed for 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

