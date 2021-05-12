WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater Takes Shot at Panthers' Coaching Staff

A couple of weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers traded last year's starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick. The trade came just after one season with the Panthers and only one year into his three-year, $63 million deal that he signed with the team last spring.

The Panthers lost eight games by one score in 2020 and a lot of that could have been avoided had they done a better job finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goal attempts and being more efficient in the red zone. Those were two glaring areas that the Panthers' offense had struggled with all season long which led to the Panthers making a move to acquire Sam Darnold - they needed to get a guy they felt could win some of those games down the stretch.

In a recent interview with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson on All Things Covered, Bridgewater discussed what went wrong in Carolina and talked about the red zone and late-game struggles. He also threw offensive coordinator Joe Brady and the Panthers' coaching staff under the bus a little bit.

"The whole deal in Carolina, it is what it is. I told them once the season ended that I wear big boy drawers and I understand the nature of the business and it's a performance-based business. Yeah, I could sit up here and say yeah, Christian [McCaffrey] got hurt or we didn't have this, we didn't have that but that's not me. I look in that mirror and say, 'Hey, you got to tighten up.' There's little things that I could have done better and there's things as an organization you can do better as well. But I'll just say this, for Joe Brady's growth and that organization, they just have to practice different things in different ways. Like one of the things, we didn't do much of when I was there was we didn't practice two-minute really, we didn't practice red zone. We didn't practice on Fridays there but you walked through the red zone stuff and then Saturday you come out and practice red zone but you only get like 15 live reps and some guys' reps were limited. But I'm a pro, I could sit here and throw all of that out there but at the end of the day, that won't get me nowhere man."

