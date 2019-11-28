Week 13: Thursday Practice/Injury Report

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Greg Little missed practice for a second straight day Thursday as the rookie continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered durign last week's loss at New Orleans.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Little has been limited to only four games this season. He missed the first two games of the season after getting a concussion in the preseason. Little was concussed again during Carolina's Week 4 win at Houston and was out until the Panthers' Week 11 defeat to Atlanta.

Another offensive tackle, Taylor Moton, was limited in practice for the second day in a row. Moton, who's started every game this season, has a sore knee.

Running back Jordan Scarlett missed practice for the second day because of knee/ankle ailments.