Week 14: Final Practice/Injury Report

Greg Olsen will be held out of Sunday's game at Atlanta because of a concussion, his first missed game this season.

Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end, was concussed during Sunday's loss to Washington and hadn't practiced all week. He has 48 receptions for 552 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 12 games.

Olsen began his career by playing full 16-game schedules for nine straight years before a broken foot benched him for an extended stretch in 2017. He missed seven games last season -- including the final four games -- after he ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot.

Greg Little will also miss his second straight game, marking the 10th time this season he's being kept off the active roster.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Little has been limited to only four games this season. He missed the first two games of the season after getting a concussion in the preseason. Little was concussed again during Carolina's Week 4 win at Houston and was out until the Panthers' Week 11 defeat to Atlanta. His most recent injury occurred last month during Carolina's 34-31 loss at New Orleans.