Week 16: Thursday Practice/Injury Report

An ankle injury forced Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson to miss his second straight practice.

Thompson injured the ankle during Sunday's 30-24 loss to Seattle and he's dealt with ankle injuries at other points this season. He's listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

If that's the case, Jermaine Carter Jr. will take Thompson's spot on defense. Carter, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in 30 games with four starts.

Defensive ends Mario Addison and Marquis Hayes also sat out for the second straight day, with Addison dealing with a shoulder injury and Haynes an ailing knee.

Safety Eric Reed (shoulder) missed Wednesday's practice, but was a full participant on Thursday as was defensive tackles and Gerald McCoy (knee). But defensive tackle Garrett McGhin missed his second straight practice because of an ankle injury.