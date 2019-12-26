PantherMaven
Week 17: Thursday Injury / Practice report

Scott Hamilton

The odds of Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore missing the first game of his NFL career increased Thursday as the two-year pro missed his second straight practice.

Moore caught a three-yard pass before laving Sunday's loss at Indianapolis in the first quarter with a concussion. He remains in the league's mandated concussion protocol. He has 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Marquis Haynes (knee) and Shaq Thompson (ankle) have also been idle this week with each having missed the defeat to the Colts. A shoulder ailment has limited cornerback Tre Boston so far this week.

Linebacker Andre Smith (ankle) and Gerald McCoy (knee) were full participants Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

