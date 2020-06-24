Where Does Teddy Bridgewater Rank on Chris Simms' Top 40 QB List?

As the days go by, Chris Simms of NBC Sports has been releasing his top 40 quarterbacks of the 2020 season one by one. The list is not complete as Simms still has to release the top five, but I've got to admit this list is a little...odd to say the least.

Simms has Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ranked 29th, which places him behind Daniel Jones (22nd), Drew Lock (25th), Joe Burrow (26th), Andy Dalton (27th), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (28th).

I'm not surprised to see Bridgewater be toward the bottom of this list considering he hasn't been a full-time starter since 2015. However, ranking him below guys like Daniel Jones and Drew Lock who have barely played and Joe Burrow who has yet to play a single snap in the NFL..

Here is the full list so far:

40. Tua Tagovailoa -MIA

39. Dwayne Haskins - WAS

38. Mitchell Trubisky - CHI

37. Justin Herbert - LAC

36. Taysom Hill - NO

35. Jarrett Stidham - NE

34. Tyrod Taylor - LAC

33. Jameis Winston - NO

32. Case Keenum - CLE

31. Nick Foles - CHI

30. Gardner Minshew II - JAX

*29. Teddy Bridgewater - CAR

28. Ryan Fitzpatrick - MIA

27. Andy Dalton - DAL

26. Joe Burrow - CIN

25. Drew Lock - DEN

24. Jared Goff - LAR

23. Sam Darnold - NYJ

22. Daniel Jones - NYG

21. Baker Mayfield - CLE

20. Jimmy Garoppolo - SF

19. Derek Carr - LV

18. Josh Allen - BUF

17. Philip Rivers - IND

16. Drew Brees - NO

15. Tom Brady - TB

14. Ben Roethlisberger - PIT

13. Kirk Cousins - MIN

12. Kyler Murray - ARI

11. Ryan Tannehill - TEN

10. Cam Newton - FA

9. Matthew Stafford - DET

8. Dak Prescott - DAL

7. Matt Ryan - ATL

6. Carson Wentz - PHI

My immediate thought after viewing the entire list is how is Ryan Tannehill above the likes of Kyler Murray, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and Jimmy Garropolo? Also having former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at No. 10 after missing 16 games over the last two season and not having a team at the moment seemed questionable.

Bridgewater should be able to play well above that 29th overall ranking due to the offensive weaponry that he will have at his disposal.

What do you think about Simms' ranking for Teddy Bridgewater? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

