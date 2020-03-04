Who Do the Panthers Select in NFL.com's Latest Mock Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will be seeking an infusion of young talent this off-season and will look to primarily build through the 2020 NFL Draft. It appears that the Panthers are actually going to "move forward" and "keep pounding" with Cam Newton as the starting quarterback, so the primary focus shifts to the defensive side of the ball.

Several mock drafts have the Panthers selecting a defensive player with the No. 7 overall pick. Whether it be Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons or Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown, the consensus is that the Panthers want to build that side of the ball up first. Of the three names mentioned, only Simmons and Brown will still likely be available when the Panthers are on the clock.

In Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft on NFL.com, he tabs Isaiah Simmons going to Carolina. As we have mentioned many times before, I don't think you can necessarily be wrong by picking Brown or Simmons, but Simmons is an athletic freak of nature that just screams superstar ability.

Last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Simmons stole the show. Scouts were eager to see him up close in person and he delivered. Everyone knew that he has the "it" factor, but he blew people away with his performance, further backing up my point of calling him an athletic freak of nature. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, which was the seventh fastest time at the combine. We are talking about a 6'4", 240-pound linebacker running a forty in 4.39 seconds. Not a running back, not a wide receiver or a corner, a linebacker. Just let that sink in.

Simmons is going to continue to rise up draft boards and Panthers fans might be on the edge of their seat on draft night patiently waiting pick by pick, hoping he stays on the board long enough.

Do you think Simmons will still be on the board at No.7? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

