Panthers Gain Additional Top 100 Pick in Final 7-Round Mock Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here. We are just hours away from things getting kicked off in Detroit, but we have one more seven-round mock draft to unleash.
At the conclusion of the first round tonight, we will release a day two mock draft projecting Carolina’s picks. For now, here is our final seven-round mock.
RD 2, Pick 33: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
It’s really difficult to project how things will go down in round one, but assuming Legette makes it to Carolina, I think he’s the choice. I don’t see Chop Robinson making it out of the first and although center is a need, it’s something they can address later on in the draft. Go get Bryce Young some help.
PEOJECTED TRADE!
Cincinnati Bengals receive: No. 39
Carolina Panthers receive: No. 49, No. 80
RD 2, Pick 49: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
The Brian Burns trade pays off big here as the Panthers pick up an additional top 100 pick in this year’s draft by moving down 10 spots. In this scenario, they go best player available and address the linebacker position landing former All-American Edgerrin Cooper. He finished 2023 with 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
RD 3, Pick 65: RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
I’ve been projecting Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott at this spot for a while. I’m starting to get the sense Carolina really feels good about its tight end room and wants to give Tommy Tremble a chance to shine in Dave Canales’ offense. They’ll add a tight end later, but for now, they add to the running back room. Jaylen Wright is an explosive player who averaged well over seven yards per carry as a senior. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark and has combined for 14 touchdowns over the past two years.
RD 3, Pick 80: CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Abrams-Draine, a former wide receiver, knows how to play the ball in flight. Over his last two seasons at Mizzou, he totaled 27 passes defended and four interceptions. Has good length, just needs to fill out a little more before truly competing for a starting spot.
RD 4, Pick 101: C Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
After passing on Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier early, the Panthers go with one of the most athletic centers in this class. He’s a perfect fit for this offense and can be groomed under Austin Corbett.
RD 5, Pick 141: EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy
I’ve been high on Solomon for quite a while. He’s a big-time playmaker that’s played at a high level for a long time. During his career at Troy, Solomon tallied 183 tackles, 49.5 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks. This guy is everywhere on the field.
RD 5, Pick 142: TE Jared Wiley, TCU
To strengthen the depth of the tight end room, I decided to go ahead and take Wiley out of TCU. Talk about a big target over the middle… Wiley checks in at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds. He was one of the top targets for the Horned Frogs hauling in 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns - pretty good production for a tight end.
RD 7, Pick 240: QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Joe Person of The Athletic reported earlier in the week that there’s been some “buzz” that Carolina could take a quarterback. I didn’t plan on taking one initially, but after scooping up an additional top 100 pick and addressing most needs, this feels like a good spot. Why not bring the Charlotte kid back home and have him compete to be the backup of the future?