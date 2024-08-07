Dave Canales loved what he saw from Terrace Marshall Jr. in latest Panthers practice
Even after adding Xavier Legette and Diontae Johnson in the offseason, the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room is only considered average at best compared to the competition around the NFL. ESPN analyst Mike Clay has Carolina's receiver unit ranked 16th in the league going into the 2024 season.
One reason why this group is lagging behind expectations has been the slow development of Terrace Marshall Jr., who has yet to live up to his status as a second-round pick. To date Marshall has appeared in 36 games, totaling 64 receptions on 110 targets, 767 receiving yards and just one touchdown catch.
The odds are against Marshall becoming a late-blooming star in his fourth year, but stranger things have happened and the Panthers did get a postitive sign in yesterday's training camp practice. After taking a brutal hit from a DB in Monday's session, Marshall bounced back strong yesterday, scoring two touchdowns on passes from Bryce Young in 11-on-11 drills.
Afterwards, head coach Dave Canales told reporters he loved Marshall's resilience, per Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer.
"“Love that... Love the resilience that he showed just being able to show, ‘OK, this is a manageable thing,’ got back out there and just played hard, which is what we expected out of our guys. It’s great.”
It's only one practice and a small sign, but the Panthers can't exactly afford to be picky this year about any progress they might see.
Now a distant fourth on the team's wide receiver depth chart behind Legette, Johnson and veteran Adam Thielen, Marshall is unlikely to make a huge impact this year, but every little piece of the puzzle matters when you're trying to climb out of a 2-15 hole.
— Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI —
Panthers add former Broncos safety via waivers
Should Bryce Young play in preseason?
Canales shares what he wants to see from Panthers in preseason action