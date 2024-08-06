What we Learned: HC Dave Canales Talks Camp Progress, Young's Absence, and Peppers' Powerful Message
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales addressed the media on Bryce Young sitting out the first preseason contest, Julius Peppers' inspiring message, and the team's progress in training camp. Canales also expressed confidence in backup QBs Jack Plummer and Jake Luton as Young sits out.
Here is what we learned with the preseason opener just two days away.
Optimism in Camp
Canales expressed satisfaction with the team's progress.
"The rhythms of it, the guys are getting used to the cadences of what we're doing. The offense looked good, there were some good rhythmic plays that happened."
"We got some great full-speed reps," Canales added. "During our punt and punt return sessions, we were able to collect valuable information. We practiced in pads for half of the day, and the energy and intent felt right. We'll need to watch the film to assess the execution, but the offense looked good. There were some good rhythmic plays that happened."
Young to Sit Out, Jack Plummer & Jake Luton In
Quarterback Bryce Young will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Panthers with Canales opting for a cautious approach.
"For this game, he will not play, Canales said. "We’ll take that week-to-week and get a sense for, do we need to get him out there in this system and get a couple of series and do that? That’s something that I’ve done in the past."
With Young sidelined as well as Andy Dalton (Quad), rookie Jack Plummer and veteran Jake Luton will step in against the Patriots. Canales expressed confidence in Plummer and Lutons abilities.
"I've learned the guy's a hard worker," Canales said on Plummer. "I feel like he's been really sharp. He's a great athlete. Love his mobility and just got a really cool demeanor about him. I'm excited about that and we brought in Jake Luton as well a guy that's been around a couple of different teams I was with him in Seattle for a little bit so a guy that knows how to play football and function that's what we really needed."
Canales also highlighted the value of this opportunity for the rookie Plummer, stating, "This is going to be so valuable for him and for his career and development."
Peppers' Words of Wisdom
Julius Peppers who recently took his rightful place in Canton addressed the team, with "all the guys eyes wide open, just taking it all in." Canales emphasized the importance of this message for fostering camaraderie and unity within the team.
"We had Julius Peppers come and speak to the team at the end and delivered a powerful message," Canales said. "The message was so, so clear and so powerful."
He recounted how Peppers emphasized the lasting memories created with teammates and the importance of a connected, family atmosphere for success on the field.
Excitement and Expectations for Preseason Debut
Canales shared his anticipation for his first preseason game as a head coach, emphasizing the importance of team unity and high energy. He is eager to see the team execute at a high level and create their own momentum.
"The thing I'm most excited about really is not for me, but to see our team play like us," Canales said. That's what I want. That's what I want to see. I want to see us play, play so hard. I want to see us finish through the echo of the whistle. I want to see us execute at a high level, particularly when we're tired."
A New Era Begins
As the Canales era begins in Carolina, the focus is on building a strong, connected team with high expectations. The preseason opener, while missing Young, will offer valuable insights into the team's progress and potential.
Read more about the Carolina Panthers:
Reacting to the Panthers First Depth Chart of 2024
Bryce Young is Seizing Leadership Opportunities in Year Two
Ja'Tavion Sanders Thrusted Into the Spotlight in Training Camp