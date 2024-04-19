Panthers Host Alabama RB Jase McClellan on Pre-Draft Visit
The Carolina Panthers brought in former Alabama running back Jase McClellan for a pre-draft visit earlier this week, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
McClellan, a former teammate of Panthers QB Bryce Young, rushed for 890 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries this past season. For his career, the 5-foot-11, 212-pound back logged 1,981 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Why the interest in a running back?
“My approach, our approach is really how can we challenge this roster every year? So if it’s free agency, if it’s through the draft, let’s attack all of our spots because we don’t want any of our players to just be complacent sitting there like hey, I got this, no big deal.”
This was a quote from Panthers head coach Dave Canales’ pre-draft press conference on Thursday, when asked about the center position. I believe you could also say this quote references the running back room.
As we’ve mentioned several times this offseason, the Panthers could roll into the 2024 season with Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear and feel pretty good about their rushing attack behind this new-look offensive line. But as Canales stated, you don’t want to get complacent…and I don’t believe he was talking solely about the players. If there’s a chance to add competition, at any spot, you do it.
I wouldn’t expect the Panthers to take a running back with either of their first two selections, but scooping one up somewhere on day three isn’t a bad idea whatsoever.