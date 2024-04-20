Panthers Mock Draft Roundup: What Are the Experts Saying?
We're officially under one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers don't expect to be active Thursday evening, but beginning that night they'll begin sorting through the top remaining prospects on the board to make the first pick of the second round.
With the draft rapidly approaching, I collected a handful of mock drafts and put them here in one spot, showing what those who cover the league expect the Panthers to do next Friday.
Projected trade: Send No. 33 to Raiders for No. 44, No. 112, No. 148
No. 39: CB Max Melton, Rutgers
No. 44: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)
No. 33: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
“Ladd McConkey gives Bryce Young a safe outlet in the short range and over the middle, who also has vertical speed, RAC upside, and vast schematic flexibility.”
No. 39: Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
“If you’re a Panthers fan who is apprehensive about this pick, you can breathe: Ben Sinnott is worth it. He’s an explosive, flexible route runner with strong hands and RAC, in the mold of Dallas Clark.”
No. 33: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
No. 39: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
No. 33: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
No. 39: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
No. 33: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
No. 39: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
No. 33: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
“Darius and Chop (Robinson) are neck-and-neck as late first-round pass rushers. The Panthers should have their eye on the one who's available here after trading Brian Burns and hoping that Jadeveon Clowney has some more late-career production left.”
No. 39: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
“The Panthers' new offense under coach Dave Canales calls for some field-stretchers with speed, and neither Adam Thielen nor Diontae Jonson is that type of receiver for Bryce Young. Young shouldn't mind Worthy, who proved he can flat-out fly past all other wideouts while at the NFL Combine.”