Carolina Panthers 7-Round Mock Draft: Worst Case Scenario Turns Into 2025 Trade Haul
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers have a desire to draft a receiver with one of their two second round picks. They’d also probably like to take one of the top two centers if they’re still around.
But in the event that Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier each go in the first and there happens to be a serious run on receivers late in the round, it will change Carolina’s strategy.
For today’s mock draft, we’re going to pretend JPJ, Frazier, Xavier Legette, Ladd McConkey, and the typical projected first round receivers are off the board.
Projected trade:
SEA gets: No. 33, No. 141
CAR gets: No. 61, 2025 1st, 2025 2nd (via DET)
RD 2, Pick 39: EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
In this trade, the Seahawks come up to get Michael Penix Jr. after taking DT Johnny Newton at No. 29. In what is deemed the “worst-case scenario” for the Panthers, they’re able to move back and pick up a first and second in next year’s draft. Kneeland produced 17.5 tackles for loss and six sacks over his final two seasons in college. He’ll be able to help that pass rushing rotation immediately.
RD 3, Pick 61: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
It’s a long wait, but one that pays off for Carolina as they pick up an explosive receiver in the third round. Corley is one of the most underrated players in this draft class and has star potential written all over him.
RD 3, Pick 65: TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
A few picks later, the Panthers add a versatile tight end to the mix with Ben Sinnott. He’s my TE2 in this class behind only Brock Bowers. If Tommy Tremble can turn the corner, the Panthers will have two intriguing young players at the position that they can do a lot of things with.
RD 4, Pick 101: RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Nearly went corner here, but we’re going to give Bryce Young some more help and shore up that rushing attack. Chuba Hubbard had flashes, but I’m not sold on him being RB1 long-term (yet).
RD 5, Pick 142: C Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
Nourzad has position flexibility here, so he can backup both Austin Corbett at center while being an option at guard or tackle. He’s played just about every spot up front during his time at Cornell and Penn State, making him one of the most versatile linemen in the draft.
RD 7, Pick 240: CB Beanie Bishop, West Virginia
Bishop was a Consensus All-American, yet somehow didn’t receive an invite to the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine. He led the nation in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20) while finishing second in forced incompletions (17). Strong candidate to play nickel.